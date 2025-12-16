Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LULU, CVNA, PMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 61,773 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 128% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 20,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 50,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,800 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) options are showing a volume of 8,027 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 802,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.1% of PMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 835,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 7,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,600 underlying shares of PMT. Below is a chart showing PMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

