Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LULU, CVNA, PMT

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 50,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,800 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) options are showing a volume of 8,027 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 802,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.1% of PMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 835,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 7,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,600 underlying shares of PMT. Below is a chart showing PMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
