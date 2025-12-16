Markets
LULU

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LULU, CVNA, PMT

December 16, 2025 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 61,773 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 128% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 20,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 50,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,800 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) options are showing a volume of 8,027 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 802,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.1% of PMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 835,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 7,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,600 underlying shares of PMT. Below is a chart showing PMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, CVNA options, or PMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Daniel Loeb Stock Picks
 Institutional Holders of LSVX
 WAVS market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Daniel Loeb Stock Picks-> Institutional Holders of LSVX-> WAVS market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LULU
CVNA
PMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.