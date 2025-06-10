Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LQDA, SWBI, MATX

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI) saw options trading volume of 2,599 contracts, representing approximately 259,900 underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of SWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 318,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,100 underlying shares of SWBI. Below is a chart showing SWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) options are showing a volume of 3,783 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 378,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.3% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, SWBI options, or MATX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Next Earnings Date
GPT Price Target
CFB Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.