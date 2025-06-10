Markets
LQDA

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LQDA, SWBI, MATX

June 10, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total of 20,451 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.5% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,800 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI) saw options trading volume of 2,599 contracts, representing approximately 259,900 underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of SWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 318,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,100 underlying shares of SWBI. Below is a chart showing SWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) options are showing a volume of 3,783 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 378,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.3% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, SWBI options, or MATX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

