Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LMND, WEX, SHOO

Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX) saw options trading volume of 4,052 contracts, representing approximately 405,200 underlying shares or approximately 92.8% of WEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of WEX. Below is a chart showing WEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) options are showing a volume of 12,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.1% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LMND options, WEX options, or SHOO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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