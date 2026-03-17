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LMND

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LMND, WEX, SHOO

March 17, 2026 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 29,402 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.2% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,600 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX) saw options trading volume of 4,052 contracts, representing approximately 405,200 underlying shares or approximately 92.8% of WEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of WEX. Below is a chart showing WEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) options are showing a volume of 12,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.1% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, WEX options, or SHOO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cathie Wood Stock Picks
 STPK Options Chain
 High Yield Baby Bonds

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cathie Wood Stock Picks-> STPK Options Chain-> High Yield Baby Bonds-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LMND
WEX
SHOO

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