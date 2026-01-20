Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LMND, CWAN, DAVE

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWAN) options are showing a volume of 81,855 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of CWAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 69,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of CWAN. Below is a chart showing CWAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE) options are showing a volume of 2,022 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 202,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LMND options, CWAN options, or DAVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: GLT YTD Return
Funds Holding FUBO
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DNUT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.