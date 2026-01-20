Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LMND, CWAN, DAVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total volume of 8,723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 872,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 1,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,500 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWAN) options are showing a volume of 81,855 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of CWAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 69,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of CWAN. Below is a chart showing CWAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE) options are showing a volume of 2,022 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 202,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, CWAN options, or DAVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

