Markets
LMND

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LMND, CWAN, DAVE

January 20, 2026 — 03:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total volume of 8,723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 872,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 1,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,500 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWAN) options are showing a volume of 81,855 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of CWAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 69,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of CWAN. Below is a chart showing CWAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE) options are showing a volume of 2,022 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 202,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, CWAN options, or DAVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GLT YTD Return
 Funds Holding FUBO
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DNUT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
GLT YTD Return-> Funds Holding FUBO-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DNUT-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LMND
CWAN
DAVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.