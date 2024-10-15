Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LMND, CAVA, ENVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 8,471 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 847,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.2% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 2,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,500 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 15,751 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $131 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,800 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 35,136 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 62% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,600 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

