News & Insights

Markets
LMND

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LMND, CAVA, ENVX

October 15, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 8,471 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 847,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.2% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,500 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 15,751 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $131 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,800 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 35,136 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 62% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,600 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, CAVA options, or ENVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 The Ten Worst ETF Performers
 NUVL Videos
 DTIL Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LMND
CAVA
ENVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.