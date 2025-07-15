Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LKQ, AFRM, HOUS

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 70,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.1% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 11,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Anywhere Real Estate Inc (Symbol: HOUS) options are showing a volume of 7,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 709,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of HOUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 918,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of HOUS. Below is a chart showing HOUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
