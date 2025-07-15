Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LKQ, AFRM, HOUS

July 15, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ), where a total of 26,935 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 132.7% of LKQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 745,000 underlying shares of LKQ. Below is a chart showing LKQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 70,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.1% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 11,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Anywhere Real Estate Inc (Symbol: HOUS) options are showing a volume of 7,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 709,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of HOUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 918,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of HOUS. Below is a chart showing HOUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LKQ options, AFRM options, or HOUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

