Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KSS, PENN, IE

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 14,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 9,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 936,600 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ivanhoe Electric Inc (Symbol: IE) saw options trading volume of 3,128 contracts, representing approximately 312,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of IE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 643,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of IE. Below is a chart showing IE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KSS options, PENN options, or IE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying
MPET Split History
TRVN Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.