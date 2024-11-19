Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KSS, PENN, IE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 32,550 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024 , with 9,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 947,200 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 14,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 9,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 936,600 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ivanhoe Electric Inc (Symbol: IE) saw options trading volume of 3,128 contracts, representing approximately 312,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of IE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 643,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of IE. Below is a chart showing IE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KSS options, PENN options, or IE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.