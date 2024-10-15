Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KSS, EXEL, IBKR

Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL) options are showing a volume of 12,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.8% of EXEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,700 underlying shares of EXEL. Below is a chart showing EXEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) options are showing a volume of 6,734 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 673,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of IBKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 958,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,300 underlying shares of IBKR. Below is a chart showing IBKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
