Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KR, BX, ADBE

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 17,093 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 3,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,800 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 16,966 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 1,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KR options, BX options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CDXS Historical Stock Prices
ELSE market cap history
Funds Holding OVLU
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.