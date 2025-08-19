Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KR, BX, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total volume of 33,013 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $69 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025 , with 14,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 17,093 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 3,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,800 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 16,966 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 1,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

