KHC

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KHC, PPTA, RBLX

September 02, 2025 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total of 56,062 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,700 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Perpetua Resources Corp (Symbol: PPTA) saw options trading volume of 8,883 contracts, representing approximately 888,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of PPTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,700 underlying shares of PPTA. Below is a chart showing PPTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 44,231 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 3,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,900 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KHC options, PPTA options, or RBLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
