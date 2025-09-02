Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KHC, PPTA, RBLX

Perpetua Resources Corp (Symbol: PPTA) saw options trading volume of 8,883 contracts, representing approximately 888,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of PPTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,700 underlying shares of PPTA. Below is a chart showing PPTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 44,231 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 3,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,900 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
