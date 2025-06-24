Markets
JNPR

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: JNPR, MU, AMZN

June 24, 2025 — 01:56 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR), where a total of 18,486 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.3% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 15,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 161,093 contracts, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares or approximately 80.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 6,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,500 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 302,660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 34,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
