Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: JNPR, MU, AMZN

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 161,093 contracts, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares or approximately 80.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 6,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,500 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 302,660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 34,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
