ITT

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ITT, ORCL, PEN

July 30, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), where a total volume of 2,016 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 201,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 36,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 4,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,200 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) saw options trading volume of 1,815 contracts, representing approximately 181,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,000 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

