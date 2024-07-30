Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ITT, ORCL, PEN

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 36,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 4,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,200 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) saw options trading volume of 1,815 contracts, representing approximately 181,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,000 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ITT options, ORCL options, or PEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
