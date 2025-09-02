Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IONS, KSS, LQDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IONS), where a total volume of 10,202 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of IONS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 1,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,500 underlying shares of IONS. Below is a chart showing IONS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 47,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 15,757 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,200 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

