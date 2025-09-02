Markets
IONS

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IONS, KSS, LQDA

September 02, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IONS), where a total volume of 10,202 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of IONS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,500 underlying shares of IONS. Below is a chart showing IONS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 47,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 15,757 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,200 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IONS options, KSS options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETFs Holding CUBI
 MLKN shares outstanding history
 EXPE Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETFs Holding CUBI-> MLKN shares outstanding history-> EXPE Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IONS
KSS
LQDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.