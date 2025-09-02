Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IONS, KSS, LQDA

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 47,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 15,757 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,200 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IONS options, KSS options, or LQDA options
