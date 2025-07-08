Markets
INBX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INBX, ODP, AZO

July 08, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Inhibrx Biosciences Inc (Symbol: INBX), where a total volume of 679 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 67,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.2% of INBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 95,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,900 underlying shares of INBX. Below is a chart showing INBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

ODP Corp (Symbol: ODP) options are showing a volume of 3,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 323,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of ODP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 469,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,200 underlying shares of ODP. Below is a chart showing ODP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,092 contracts, representing approximately 109,200 underlying shares or approximately 66.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4400 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INBX options, ODP options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 VNT Average Annual Return
 ACO Split History
 FACA Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
VNT Average Annual Return-> ACO Split History-> FACA Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INBX
ODP
AZO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.