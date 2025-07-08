Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INBX, ODP, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Inhibrx Biosciences Inc (Symbol: INBX), where a total volume of 679 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 67,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.2% of INBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 95,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,900 underlying shares of INBX. Below is a chart showing INBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

ODP Corp (Symbol: ODP) options are showing a volume of 3,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 323,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of ODP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 469,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,200 underlying shares of ODP. Below is a chart showing ODP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,092 contracts, representing approximately 109,200 underlying shares or approximately 66.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4400 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4400 strike highlighted in orange:

