IIPR

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IIPR, NCLH, MTCH

November 04, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total of 1,355 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 135,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 273,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,200 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 72,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 833,700 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 17,413 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,400 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

