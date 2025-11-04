Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IIPR, NCLH, MTCH

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 72,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 833,700 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 17,413 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,400 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
