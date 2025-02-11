Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, Z, U

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 39,272 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025 , with 3,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 16,850 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 72% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,300 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 50,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 6,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,400 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

