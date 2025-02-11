News & Insights

Markets
IBM

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, Z, U

February 11, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 39,272 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 3,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 16,850 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 72% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,300 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 50,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 6,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,400 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, Z options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MTR market cap history
 ACER Insider Buying
 SYI Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MTR market cap history-> ACER Insider Buying-> SYI Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IBM
Z
U

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.