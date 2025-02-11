Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, Z, U

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 16,850 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 72% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,300 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 50,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 6,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,400 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IBM options, Z options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MTR market cap history
ACER Insider Buying
SYI Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.