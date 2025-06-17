Markets
IBM

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, STNG, EAT

June 17, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 20,719 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,600 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 3,772 contracts, representing approximately 377,200 underlying shares or approximately 58% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,900 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) saw options trading volume of 8,091 contracts, representing approximately 809,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,000 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, STNG options, or EAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

