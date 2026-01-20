Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, IONQ, BHE

Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) options are showing a volume of 86,309 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 7,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,200 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE) saw options trading volume of 1,367 contracts, representing approximately 136,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of BHE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of BHE. Below is a chart showing BHE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IBM options, IONQ options, or BHE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VCRA
Funds Holding ZKIN
RTLR YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.