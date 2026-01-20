Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, IONQ, BHE

January 20, 2026 — 03:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 19,885 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 1,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,600 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) options are showing a volume of 86,309 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 7,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,200 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE) saw options trading volume of 1,367 contracts, representing approximately 136,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of BHE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of BHE. Below is a chart showing BHE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, IONQ options, or BHE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

