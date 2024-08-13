Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HUN, GME, ALK

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 84,329 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 80.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 7,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 799,400 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) saw options trading volume of 18,414 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HUN options, GME options, or ALK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
