News & Insights

Markets
HUN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HUN, GME, ALK

August 13, 2024 — 04:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN), where a total volume of 28,409 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 137.3% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 28,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 84,329 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 80.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 7,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 799,400 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) saw options trading volume of 18,414 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HUN options, GME options, or ALK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Screener
 Institutional Holders of AU
 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding KeyCorp

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUN
GME
ALK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.