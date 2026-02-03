Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HUN, CCL, HUBS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN), where a total volume of 21,437 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 16,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 83,290 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 16,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) saw options trading volume of 5,145 contracts, representing approximately 514,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,700 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

