Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HUM, ALIT, VTS

September 02, 2025 — 03:49 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 8,053 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 805,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,700 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT) options are showing a volume of 59,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of ALIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 39,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of ALIT. Below is a chart showing ALIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vitesse Energy Inc (Symbol: VTS) saw options trading volume of 2,018 contracts, representing approximately 201,800 underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of VTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of VTS. Below is a chart showing VTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

