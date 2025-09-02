Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HUM, ALIT, VTS

Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT) options are showing a volume of 59,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of ALIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 39,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of ALIT. Below is a chart showing ALIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vitesse Energy Inc (Symbol: VTS) saw options trading volume of 2,018 contracts, representing approximately 201,800 underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of VTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of VTS. Below is a chart showing VTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HUM options, ALIT options, or VTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
