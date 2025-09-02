Markets
HQY

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HQY, MDB, MLYS

September 02, 2025 — 03:48 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY), where a total of 8,677 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 867,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.7% of HQY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 946,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,000 underlying shares of HQY. Below is a chart showing HQY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 36,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 2,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MLYS) saw options trading volume of 7,913 contracts, representing approximately 791,300 underlying shares or approximately 85.4% of MLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 926,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,500 underlying shares of MLYS. Below is a chart showing MLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HQY options, MDB options, or MLYS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

