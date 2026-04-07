Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HOOD, KNSL, AEIS

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL) options are showing a volume of 1,463 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 146,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of KNSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 256,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 1,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,400 underlying shares of KNSL. Below is a chart showing KNSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS) options are showing a volume of 3,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 353,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of AEIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,900 underlying shares of AEIS. Below is a chart showing AEIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, KNSL options, or AEIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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