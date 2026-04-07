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HOOD

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HOOD, KNSL, AEIS

April 07, 2026 — 04:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total of 152,129 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 15,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL) options are showing a volume of 1,463 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 146,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of KNSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 256,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 1,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,400 underlying shares of KNSL. Below is a chart showing KNSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS) options are showing a volume of 3,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 353,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of AEIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,900 underlying shares of AEIS. Below is a chart showing AEIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, KNSL options, or AEIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Technology Stocks
 ROT Options Chain
 Seth Klarman Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Technology Stocks-> ROT Options Chain-> Seth Klarman Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HOOD
KNSL
AEIS

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