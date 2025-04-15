Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HLT, CVNA, CGEM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total volume of 42,591 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139.3% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 28,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 79,521 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 127.6% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 11,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CGEM) options are showing a volume of 5,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 552,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.1% of CGEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 488,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares of CGEM. Below is a chart showing CGEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

