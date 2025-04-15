Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HLT, CVNA, CGEM

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 79,521 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 127.6% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 11,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CGEM) options are showing a volume of 5,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 552,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.1% of CGEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 488,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares of CGEM. Below is a chart showing CGEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
