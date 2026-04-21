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HIMS

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HIMS, AMPX, LCID

April 21, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total volume of 233,691 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.5% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 26,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Amprius Technologies Inc (Symbol: AMPX) options are showing a volume of 58,476 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of AMPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,100 underlying shares of AMPX. Below is a chart showing AMPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID) saw options trading volume of 97,619 contracts, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares or approximately 74.8% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 15,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, AMPX options, or LCID options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Warren Buffett Stock Picks
 DPDW Insider Buying
 Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Warren Buffett Stock Picks-> DPDW Insider Buying-> Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HIMS
AMPX
LCID

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