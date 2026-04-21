Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HIMS, AMPX, LCID

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total volume of 233,691 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.5% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026 , with 26,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Amprius Technologies Inc (Symbol: AMPX) options are showing a volume of 58,476 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of AMPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,100 underlying shares of AMPX. Below is a chart showing AMPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID) saw options trading volume of 97,619 contracts, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares or approximately 74.8% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 15,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, AMPX options, or LCID options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.