Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HES, RH, MGPI

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 4,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 455,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,800 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI) saw options trading volume of 953 contracts, representing approximately 95,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of MGPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,200 underlying shares of MGPI. Below is a chart showing MGPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
