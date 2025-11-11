Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HD, BTDR, HIMS

Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) saw options trading volume of 42,350 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 4,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,300 underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 161,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 18,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
