Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HD, BTDR, HIMS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 16,950 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 2,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) saw options trading volume of 42,350 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 4,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,300 underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 161,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 18,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HD options, BTDR options, or HIMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

