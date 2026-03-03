Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HAL, MSTR, ZS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL), where a total of 119,144 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.4% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 30,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 240,003 contracts, representing approximately 24.0 million underlying shares or approximately 94% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 8,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,100 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 26,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 7,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

