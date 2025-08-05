Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HAE, AIP, MSTR

Arteris Inc (Symbol: AIP) saw options trading volume of 8,391 contracts, representing approximately 839,100 underlying shares or approximately 167.7% of AIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 500,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,400 underlying shares of AIP. Below is a chart showing AIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 176,535 contracts, representing approximately 17.7 million underlying shares or approximately 146.1% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 6,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,700 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
