Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GS, UBER, FISV

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 133,355 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 21,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) saw options trading volume of 43,651 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 35,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, UBER options, or FISV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
Institutional Holders of GMAB
Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.