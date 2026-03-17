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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GS, UBER, FISV

March 17, 2026 — 01:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 22,188 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 133,355 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 21,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) saw options trading volume of 43,651 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 35,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GS options, UBER options, or FISV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Institutional Holders of GMAB
 Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Institutional Holders of GMAB-> Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GS
UBER
FISV

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