Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GS, UBER, FISV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 22,188 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 1,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 133,355 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 21,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) saw options trading volume of 43,651 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 35,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, UBER options, or FISV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

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