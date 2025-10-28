Markets
GPI

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GPI, CMG, ELF

October 28, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), where a total volume of 1,222 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 122,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,500 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 70,270 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 20,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 6,082 contracts, representing approximately 608,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,800 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GPI options, CMG options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BDSI YTD Return
 ALAB market cap history
 MIDZ YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BDSI YTD Return-> ALAB market cap history-> MIDZ YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GPI
CMG
ELF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.