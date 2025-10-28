Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GPI, CMG, ELF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), where a total volume of 1,222 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 122,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,500 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 70,270 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 20,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 6,082 contracts, representing approximately 608,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,800 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

