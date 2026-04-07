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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOGL, AXON, AI

April 07, 2026 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 234,987 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring April 08, 2026, with 12,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 5,998 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 599,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 793,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,500 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 32,474 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 27,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, AXON options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Larry Robbins
 Funds Holding FCBP
 10 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Larry Robbins-> Funds Holding FCBP-> 10 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
AXON
AI

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