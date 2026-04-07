Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOGL, AXON, AI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 234,987 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring April 08, 2026 , with 12,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 5,998 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 599,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 793,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,500 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 32,474 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 27,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, AXON options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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