Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, TSLA, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 676,155 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 67.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 243.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025 , with 66,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.7 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 167.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 189.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 88.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 69,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 4.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 409.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 182.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 224.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 197,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

