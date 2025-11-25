Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, TSLA, NVDA

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.7 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 167.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 189.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 88.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 69,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 4.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 409.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 182.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 224.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 197,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, TSLA options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BMI Price Target
CIN Split History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ZOOZ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.