Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, NN, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 154,414 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025 , with 14,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 5,677 contracts, representing approximately 567,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,600 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 35,948 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, NN options, or TGT options

