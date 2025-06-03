Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, NN, TGT

NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 5,677 contracts, representing approximately 567,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,600 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 35,948 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, NN options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Broker Analyst Picks
PBP Videos
FRX market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.