Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GNRC, VTLE, HD

Vital Energy, Inc (Symbol: VTLE) options are showing a volume of 3,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 314,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of VTLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 736,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of VTLE. Below is a chart showing VTLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 12,672 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 3,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
