Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GNRC, VTLE, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total volume of 3,420 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 342,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 774,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,400 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Vital Energy, Inc (Symbol: VTLE) options are showing a volume of 3,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 314,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of VTLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 736,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of VTLE. Below is a chart showing VTLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 12,672 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 3,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

