Markets
GME

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GME, MSTR, CRVS

January 20, 2026 — 03:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 128,814 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 254.1% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 12,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 422,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 42.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 206.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 17,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CRVS) options are showing a volume of 31,887 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 186.7% of CRVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,100 underlying shares of CRVS. Below is a chart showing CRVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GME options, MSTR options, or CRVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LRGF
 Funds Holding CDOR
 BLMH Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LRGF-> Funds Holding CDOR-> BLMH Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GME
MSTR
CRVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.