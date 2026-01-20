Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GME, MSTR, CRVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 128,814 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 254.1% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 12,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 422,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 42.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 206.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 17,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CRVS) options are showing a volume of 31,887 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 186.7% of CRVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,100 underlying shares of CRVS. Below is a chart showing CRVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

