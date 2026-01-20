Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GME, MSTR, CRVS

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 422,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 42.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 206.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 17,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CRVS) options are showing a volume of 31,887 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 186.7% of CRVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,100 underlying shares of CRVS. Below is a chart showing CRVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GME options, MSTR options, or CRVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LRGF
Funds Holding CDOR
BLMH Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.