Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GME, KSS, BBIO

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 95,796 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 106.6% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 22,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO) saw options trading volume of 24,312 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 86.1% of BBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,100 underlying shares of BBIO. Below is a chart showing BBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GME options, KSS options, or BBIO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Consumer Services Dividend Stock List
Funds Holding CEI
Funds Holding PLD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.