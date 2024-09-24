Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GME, KSS, BBIO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 155,936 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.5% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024 , with 17,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 95,796 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 106.6% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 22,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO) saw options trading volume of 24,312 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 86.1% of BBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,100 underlying shares of BBIO. Below is a chart showing BBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

