Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GME, GTLB, NN

November 11, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 106,152 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 166.8% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 14,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) saw options trading volume of 64,575 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 157.3% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 30,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 18,536 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 131.3% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,800 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GME options, GTLB options, or NN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
