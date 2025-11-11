Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GME, GTLB, NN

GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) saw options trading volume of 64,575 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 157.3% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 30,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 18,536 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 131.3% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,800 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GME options, GTLB options, or NN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: GHVI Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LVWD
Institutional Holders of ML
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.