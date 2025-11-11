Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GME, GTLB, NN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 106,152 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 166.8% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 14,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) saw options trading volume of 64,575 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 157.3% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 30,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 18,536 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 131.3% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,800 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GME options, GTLB options, or NN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.