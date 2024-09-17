Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GLNG, UBER, NLY

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 58,264 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,200 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) options are showing a volume of 21,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 13,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
