Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FUBO, BASE, MP

Couchbase Inc (Symbol: BASE) saw options trading volume of 2,987 contracts, representing approximately 298,700 underlying shares or approximately 41% of BASE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,100 underlying shares of BASE. Below is a chart showing BASE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 36,543 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FUBO options, BASE options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CTX
Funds Holding LFBD
ORGS YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.