Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FUBO, BASE, MP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO), where a total volume of 55,656 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 23,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Couchbase Inc (Symbol: BASE) saw options trading volume of 2,987 contracts, representing approximately 298,700 underlying shares or approximately 41% of BASE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,100 underlying shares of BASE. Below is a chart showing BASE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 36,543 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

