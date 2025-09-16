Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FUBO, BASE, MP

September 16, 2025 — 03:33 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO), where a total volume of 55,656 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 23,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Couchbase Inc (Symbol: BASE) saw options trading volume of 2,987 contracts, representing approximately 298,700 underlying shares or approximately 41% of BASE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,100 underlying shares of BASE. Below is a chart showing BASE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 36,543 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FUBO options, BASE options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
