Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FTAI, IDYA, DE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI), where a total of 9,204 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 920,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.3% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 711,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,700 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc (Symbol: IDYA) options are showing a volume of 9,708 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 970,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.6% of IDYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 955,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,100 underlying shares of IDYA. Below is a chart showing IDYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 14,068 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 99% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,100 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FTAI options, IDYA options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.