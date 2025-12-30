Markets
FTAI

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FTAI, IDYA, DE

December 30, 2025 — 03:17 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI), where a total of 9,204 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 920,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.3% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 711,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,700 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc (Symbol: IDYA) options are showing a volume of 9,708 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 970,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.6% of IDYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 955,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,100 underlying shares of IDYA. Below is a chart showing IDYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 14,068 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 99% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,100 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FTAI options, IDYA options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

FTAI
IDYA
DE

