Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FTAI, IDYA, DE

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc (Symbol: IDYA) options are showing a volume of 9,708 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 970,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.6% of IDYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 955,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,100 underlying shares of IDYA. Below is a chart showing IDYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 14,068 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 99% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,100 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FTAI options, IDYA options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of IFMI
MIND Historical Earnings
Home Depot Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.