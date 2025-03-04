Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FSLY, CRH, V

CRH plc (Symbol: CRH) options are showing a volume of 24,192 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of CRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,900 underlying shares of CRH. Below is a chart showing CRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 27,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 1,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLY options, CRH options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
