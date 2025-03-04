News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FSLY, CRH, V

March 04, 2025 — 03:40 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total volume of 17,348 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 11,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CRH plc (Symbol: CRH) options are showing a volume of 24,192 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of CRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,900 underlying shares of CRH. Below is a chart showing CRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 27,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 1,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

