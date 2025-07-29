Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FOUR, WMT, ABNB

July 29, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR), where a total of 5,447 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 544,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,100 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 60,236 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 15,136 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FOUR options, WMT options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
