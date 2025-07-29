Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FOUR, WMT, ABNB

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 60,236 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 15,136 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FOUR options, WMT options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
