Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FOUR, WMT, ABNB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR), where a total of 5,447 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 544,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 3,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,100 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 60,236 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 15,136 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FOUR options, WMT options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.