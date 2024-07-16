Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FLYW, BLDR, CPNG

Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) saw options trading volume of 10,875 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of BLDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of BLDR. Below is a chart showing BLDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coupang Inc (Symbol: CPNG) saw options trading volume of 38,568 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of CPNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 16,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CPNG. Below is a chart showing CPNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
