Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FLYW, BLDR, CPNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Flywire Corp (Symbol: FLYW), where a total volume of 7,341 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 734,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of FLYW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 7,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 704,600 underlying shares of FLYW. Below is a chart showing FLYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) saw options trading volume of 10,875 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of BLDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of BLDR. Below is a chart showing BLDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coupang Inc (Symbol: CPNG) saw options trading volume of 38,568 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of CPNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 16,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CPNG. Below is a chart showing CPNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

