Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FITB, KLAC, KHC

December 23, 2025 — 01:23 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), where a total of 51,913 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.2% of FITB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 18,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of FITB. Below is a chart showing FITB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) options are showing a volume of 6,480 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 648,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 944,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 63,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 13,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FITB options, KLAC options, or KHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

