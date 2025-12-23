Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FITB, KLAC, KHC

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) options are showing a volume of 6,480 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 648,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 944,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 63,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 13,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FITB options, KLAC options, or KHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
CBT Insider Buying
FCH Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.