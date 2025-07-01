Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FDX, TKO, HON

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) saw options trading volume of 5,544 contracts, representing approximately 554,400 underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 999,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,400 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 16,063 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,100 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FDX options, TKO options, or HON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Yield
IYLD Average Annual Return
ENV Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.