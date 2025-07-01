Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FDX, TKO, HON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 14,550 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025 , with 1,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) saw options trading volume of 5,544 contracts, representing approximately 554,400 underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 999,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,400 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 16,063 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,100 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, TKO options, or HON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

