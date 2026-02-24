Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, PRCT, BAC

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) options are showing a volume of 5,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 537,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,300 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 169,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 7,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 718,100 underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
