Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ETSY, GOOG, DNUT

July 22, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 29,488 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.7% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 4,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 498,400 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 163,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 9,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 982,400 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT) saw options trading volume of 22,476 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of DNUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 829,200 underlying shares of DNUT. Below is a chart showing DNUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, GOOG options, or DNUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

