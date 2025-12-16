Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ES, SPHR, ALGM

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) options are showing a volume of 4,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 416,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,600 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 9,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 907,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,000 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
