Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ES, SPHR, ALGM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES), where a total of 17,884 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.6% of ES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 9,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,200 underlying shares of ES. Below is a chart showing ES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) options are showing a volume of 4,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 416,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,600 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 9,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 907,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,000 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

