Markets
ENPH

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ENPH, ALAB, ZG

September 16, 2025 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 33,199 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) options are showing a volume of 21,299 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,500 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG) saw options trading volume of 2,281 contracts, representing approximately 228,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 531,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,600 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, ALAB options, or ZG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend
 Institutional Holders of WBS
 SCHS Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Going Ex-Dividend-> Institutional Holders of WBS-> SCHS Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ENPH
ALAB
ZG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.