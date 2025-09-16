Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ENPH, ALAB, ZG

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) options are showing a volume of 21,299 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,500 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG) saw options trading volume of 2,281 contracts, representing approximately 228,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 531,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,600 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
