Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ENPH, ALAB, ZG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 33,199 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 6,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) options are showing a volume of 21,299 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,500 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG) saw options trading volume of 2,281 contracts, representing approximately 228,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 531,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,600 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

